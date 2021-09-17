North East Development Commission (NEDC) has donated food and non-food items to the Bauchi State government for onward distribution to the less privileged and vulnerable members of society.

The managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) of the commission, Alhaji Mohammed Goni Alkali while speaking at the venue of the exercise at Dungal village of Bauchi local government area said the commission was established to address development challenges in the North East zone.

Goni said the commission has been assiduously working towards restoring means of livelihoods to the people of the zone following the over 12 years of insurgency.

He said the insurgency has led to a massive influx of people into urban centres with most of them taking shelter in every available public place, home, abandoned or uncompleted building and some IDPs camps across the states.

He said the items donated include; 10,000 bags of 25kg rice, 2000 bags of sugar, 3000 cartons of spaghetti and 10,000 gallons of vegetable oil.

The commission also donated some non-food items that include 2,000 pieces of blankets, 2,000 pieces of mats, 1,000 pieces of mosquito nets as well as 1,000 pieces of mosquito hand band to ameliorate the sufferings of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and other vulnerable members of the society.

Alkali said the commission is currently pursuing intensive consultations with all stakeholders with a view to unveiling a robust and harmonized master plan tagged, “The North East Stabilization and Development and Master Plan” for the zone.

In his speech, the state governor Bala Mohammed commended President Muhammadu for establishing the commission, adding that a lot of developmental projects have been carried out by the commission across the North East zone.

Bala who said numerous services have been rendered to Bauchi State by the commission, assured that the items would be equitably distributed to the targeted beneficiaries.