By Francis Okoye, Maiduguri

The North East Developmentn Commission (NEDC) has handed over 40,000 two-seater classrooms furniture to Borno state for distribution to schools in the 27 local government areas of the state.

Handing over the furniture to Governor Babagana Umara Zulum yesterday

during the launching of NEDC Rapid Response Intervention Projects and

graduation of the NEDC pioneer trainees as well as donation of diverse

items at the Multipurpose Hall of Government House, Maiduguri, the

managing director NEDC, Dr Mohammed Alkali, said reconstruction of

clinics in Kwayakusa and Shani local government areas are currently

going on

Dr Alkali further said that the Commission is also drilling and

constructing twin middle aquifer boreholes with 10,000 litres capacity

each in four local government areas of Gubio, Konduga, Magumeri and

Nganzai.

He said that there is also the rehabilitation of the Gulayi irrigation

scheme near Damasak, in Mobbar local government area, adding that

most of the projects are at various stages of completion.

He said the Rapid Response Intervention Projects initiative was conceived as an aftermath of the Commission’s governing board’s maiden regional fact-finding tour of the North-East states, when members of the board came across the harrowing conditions that citizens of the

zones were living in the wake of the insurgency and other numerous

conflicts and calamities.

On the graduating pioneer ICT trainees, the NEDC boss said the Commission was positively surprised by the for the NEDC ICT training programme when it was advertised because about 61,026 candidates applied.

“However, due to the present carrying capacity of the six centres, we

admitted only 1,200 in the first batch. I am happy to inform you that from this number, 166 trainees from Borno state are graduating today. Another set of 1,200 candidates were already invited to

participate in the second batch of training commencing soon across the

six states.

“Do to the importance of ICT and demand for the training, the Commission has concluded plans to replicate additional ICT resource centres in all the 18 senatorial districts in the zone. Borno will get additional two centres.

“To the 166 successful beneficiaries, it is my pleasure to congratulate you all as the first set of NEDC ICT training

beneficiaries. I am optimistic that you are now fully equipped with the ICT skills of computer graphics and cell phone repairs. To mark successful completion of the training, each of you will be kitted

with free starter packs and the sum of 20,000 to enable you hit the

ground running”, Alkali said.

Responding, Borno state governor, Prof Babagana Umara Zulum, said he

will constitute a mini team to ensure that the items provided will be utilized.

He thanked President Muhammadu Buhari who through the NEDC has been

touching the lives of the people.

“We acknowledge the huge contribution that NEDC has made in Borno.

This is a very big intervention”, Gov Zulum said.