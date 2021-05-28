Managing director North East Development Commission ( NEDC ) Mohammed Alkali has said the commission is collaborating with security agencies to ensure quick completion of internally displaced persons ( IDPs ) resettlement homes in Borno State.

Alkali said this yesterday at Ngwom community, in Mafa local government area while assessing the 1000 resettlement homes for the IDPs being constructed by the NEDC in the community.

He added that part of the reasons for the NEDC management’s visit to the Ngwom IDPs resettlement homes is to ascertain that facilities such as water, light and other social infrastructure are provided in the centre before handing over the buildings to the Borno State government.

Alkali said out of the 1000 houses proposed for the IDPs, 900 have been completed, adding that by June this year, the commission would complete the project for the IDPs to be resettled.

The NEDC chairman said the commission had wanted to complete the project before now ,but owing to the security challenges in communities around Mafa where the project is located, the work extended to this period.

Noting that security issue is everybody’s concern, Alkali said despite insecurity around the construction site, the commission have achieved 90 percent completion of the project.

“We are hoping and praying that when the internally displaced persons return, the level of insecurity would have subsided and I am sure that it will be achieved. Why we are happy is because the federal government embarked on this laudable project due to its concern for the welfare of the citizens displaced by Boko Haram insurgency,” he said

