Governor of Bauchi State Bala Mohammed yesterday laid the foundation for the construction of 500 housing units initiated by the North East Development Commission (NEDC).

The commission, it could be recalled, was established to address developmental challenges in the northeast region and to restore means of livelihood of the people, following the effects of over 12 years’ insurgency as a result of activities of Boko Haram in the region.

The national president of North East Youths and Elders Peoples Forum, Alhaji Salihu Magaji, speaking for the commission, said part of the groundbreaking includes the inspection of the commission’s ongoing work at the Soro Cattle Market and Fistula Hospital in Ganjuwa and Ningi LGAs respectively.

He commended the commission under its chief executive officer, Mohammed Goni Alkali, saying that NEDC would soon undertake the construction of Alkaleri-Futuk and Alkaleri-Kirfi-Abba roads in Bauchi State.

Magaji enumerated various other development projects by the commission during its short period of establishment that include the establishment of technical and vocational skills acquisition centres for the IDPs in parts of the zone and the construction of 1,000 houses at Ngowom Village, Mafa local government of Borno State.