The North-East Development Commission (NEDC) has organised a consultative meeting with Government Agencies, Security, Traditional and religious leaders, Civil Society Organizations among others on formulation of 10 year North-East Stabilisation and Development Master Plan (NESDMP) project in Damaturu the Yobe State capital.

The managing director of the commission, Mohammed G. Alkali represented by the executive director admin and finance Muhammad Jawa Gashu’a while speaking during the occasion said the summit was meant to develop a robust regional master plan for a comprehensive recovery roadmap of the zone.

Alkali stated that Yobe and other five states of the North East zone are critical partners and stakeholders of the NEDC hence the idea of harnessing individual and collective inputs for bottom-up policy of the commission.

He said, “The proposed 10-year NESDMP consists of 10 pillars, which will encompass the relevant aspects of policies and programmes of the Yobe State Government and those of other partners.

“In this meeting, the progress made so far in the master plan project will be presented to stakeholders and their inputs solicited for inclusion in the plan.

“During the technical session, discussions are expected to focus on schemes, programmes and projects that should be included in the master plan to alleviate poverty and create prosperity in the state in particular and the North East zone in general,” the MD explained.

He restated the commitments of the commission towards executing its mandates of recovery, stabilisation and development of the northeast region for better progress.

Governor Mai Mala Buni, represented by the secretary to the state government Alhaji Baba Malam Wali while speaking said Yobe being one of the second most affected states by the activities of Boko Haram insurgents, will participate actively in the development of the master plan for better results.

“There are five thematic areas in this master plan which we’re going to discuss extensively during this meeting. These are security and peace building, social and human capital development, infrastructure and environment, economic development as well as institutional change.

“We’re going to have five group and each group must identify a problem that would be included in the master plan to help alleviate poverty, create prosperity, identify concerns regarding implementation of North East stabilisation and development master plan in addition to identifying strategies to ensure collaboration, cooperation, coordination and effective implementation of policies in the commission.”