The North East Development Commission (NEDC) has partnered with Ministries, Departments and Agencies MDAs, representatives of all member states, CSOs/CBOs, the Private and federal legislators from the zone to produce a holistic and acceptable Master Plan.

So far, engagements on the master plan were held in all the 112 LGAs in the Region as well as with Humanitarian, development and peacebuilding actors.

The managing director and chief executive officer, NEDC, Mohammed Alkali while highlighting the relevance of the North East Stabilisation and Development Master Plan during a stakeholders consultative session described the event as one of the high points of engagement for Federal MDAs and security agencies.

He also noted their priceless and impactful interventions in the North East Region.

“Both the localization framework of the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and the general mandate of the commission as coordinating agencies in the region made it imperative for federal agencies to be actively involved in developing a Master Plan.

“When approved the Master Plan will serve as a compendium of relevant and demand driven, viable and sustainable schemes and programmes which all stakeholders can vie into,” he said.

Alkali said the Master Plan will contain programmes that promote and facilitate the physical and social-economic development of the North East Region as well as provide an estimate of the time and cost of implementing the North East Stabilisation and Development master Plan.

“In today’s interaction, the Commission will present an overview and current status of the Master Plan and seek to harness inputs from the MDA’s and Security Agencies for inclusion in the plan.

“I am happy to report that so far baseline surveys for needs assessments for the North East Region have been completed. Also, the Draft NEDC and North East Strategy Documents and proposed pillars of the 10-year Master Plan are ready,” he said.

He also noted the inspirational guidance of the minister of Humanitarian Affairs Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq which led to the modest

the Commission has accomplished thus far like humanitarian assistance, recovery, stabilisation and peacebuilding in the region.

“We also have been enjoying maximum cooperation and support from the six-member states government in the Region,” he said.

He also lauded the chairman of North East Governors’ Forum Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum the governor of Borno State and all his colleagues for their relentless patronage.

“We hope that the collaboration and understanding will continue to work stronger,” he said.