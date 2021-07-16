North East Development has reiterated its commitment to engaging youths of the region in various skills acquisition so as not to be available for being lured into insurgency or any form of criminality.

NEDC managing director and chief executive officer, Alhaji Mohammed Goni Alkali, stated this in Kaduna during the graduation of the first batch of participants of a technical skills acquisition programme at the PAN Learning Centre in Kaduna.

The training was sponsored by the commission.

He said the commission carefully selected 150 youths from all the local government areas of the states in the North East region on the recommendation of their state governors for the sills acquisition, out of which 76 have graduated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alkali said the graduating trainees would be given kits in their various trades and additional N25,000 each, while urging them to make judicious use of the opportunity provided them.

ADVERTISEMENT

A representative of the minister of humanitarian, disaster Management and Social Services, Hajia Sadiya Umar Farouk, Group Captain Sadiq Garba Shehu (rtd) said the NEDC is living up to her mandate of establishment and urged them to sustain the tempo, adding that the commission is contributing to federal government’s commitment towards taking a hundred million people out of poverty.