North East Development Commission (NEDC), is set to build 500 affordable mass housing units in Gombe.

The project was commissioned yesterday at the site on Gombe-Kano road in Gombe metropolis, by Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya.

The governor appealed to NEDC and donor agencies, to take special look at the state that has turned comforting harbour to many displaced Nigerians in the Northeast.

Yahaya reiterated that the safety and immeasurable security situation of Gombe, has exposed it to the influx of troubled Nigerians from the insurgency and banditry torn states like Taraba, Yobe, Adamawa and Bauchi.

Speaking earlier, Chairman of the NEDC Board, Maj. Gen Paul Terfa (rtd) said rebuilding northeast remained the key mandate of the commission.

According to him, the presidential mandate of revamping all vital sectors of the six states of the North-east forms the most integral mission of the NEDC.

At the commissioning, the NEDC boss also announced other intervention gestures like rehabilitation of moribund farm centres, distribution of food and non-food items.