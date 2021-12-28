The North East Development Commission (NEDC) yesterday said it will continue to promote sporting activities among displaced persons to ensure peace in insurgency ravaged communities.

Managing Director of the commission, Mr Mohammed Akali, stated this at the closing ceremony of sports competition and Game’s master’s workshop for IDPs at the Elkanemi Warriors sports center, Maiduguri.

Alkali explained that the competition was organised to engage the youths in sporting events and to discover talents at the grassroots level.

He promised to replicate the competition across all the states in the region to foster unity and peaceful coexistence.

He said: “The sporting competition is to encourage our youths and engage them in meaningful activities as they plan to return to their respective communities and to promote sporting activities, we have also had training workshops for coaches,” Alhaji Alkali stated.

Borno State governor Babagana Zulum, represented by his Chief of Staff, Professor Isa Hussaini Marte, assured to sustain the partnership with NEDC in sports development.

He congratulated all the teams for their active participation, saying that there was no losser in the competition.

A total of 10 clubs from 10 local government areas participated with team Maiduguri Metropolitan Council (MMC) emerging the winner of the Peace Cup competition after defeating Kukawa FC 4-3 in a penalty shootout.

