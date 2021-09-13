Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni has commended the North East Development Commission (NEDC) for taking over the construction of 54km Wagir-Mutai-Ngalda second phase of Gujba-Ngalda 94km road project.

Buni had in December 2020 launched the first phase of the Gujba-Ngalda 94km road project covering 40km from Gujba to Mutal with the assurance of completing the remaining 54km portion of the project.

The governor while inspecting the project said although the pace of work at the first phase of the project had been slowed down by insurgents’ attacks on the company handling the construction, there is significant progress.

He directed the contractors to engage more equipment and manpower to facilitate its early completion.

“This is very important because, the more the delay, the more the escalation in prices of materials will attract variations,” he warned.

Speaking on the completion of the 54km Wagir-Mutai-Ngalda road project by NEDC, Buni commended the commission for taking over the project.

“I am happy that the managing director of North East Development Commission is here and he assured us of the commencement of the 54km Wagir-Mutai-Ngalda road, this is quite encouraging.

“Off course we have to thank Mr President for establishing the North East Development Commission and what he has been doing to ensure that we rebuild the northeast,” he said.

The governor restated the commitment of his administration towards giving all the necessary support and encouragement for the early completion of the project.

Alhaji Mohammed Alkali, the NEDC managing director said the execution of the 54km portion of the project was in consonance with the NEDC’s programme of proving the infrastructural needs of the people in the northeast.

“Your Excellency may recall requesting the Commission to construct the remaining 54km from Mutai to Ngalda section.

“We have reviewed the design and working details provided by the state especially on the immense benefits of the road and work will commence in earnest.”