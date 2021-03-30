BY ZAKA KHALIQ |

As Easter approaches, the federal government ought to take a moment to think of dialoguing to address the demand of pensioners for pension review, as rising inflation is causing untold hardship for Nigerians.

Before 2004 when the new pension scheme known as Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) debuted, there was already an existing scheme called Defined Benefits Scheme(DBS), which invariably means government wholly took care of the monthly pension of its workers.

However, the DBS (old pension scheme) was embroiled with controversy arising from embezzlement, corruption and mismanagement of pension fund.

To resolve this, the new pension scheme was established in 2004, to ensure that both the employer and in this case, the government and the employee all contribute towards the monthly pension of each worker.

To this end, the National Pension Commission(PenCom) was created to regulate the new scheme, while Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate(PTAD) is meant to cater for those under the DBS.

Similarly, for those in civil service, the constitution provides for five year upward pension review, whether there is salary increase or not within that time frame. This, however, specifically affected those under the old pension scheme, especially, pensioners under the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP).

The Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) lamented that the government had neglected and refused to carry out a new pension adjustment almost a decade after the last review was done.

The Union issued a 21 days ultimatum, which elapses next week, to the government in compliance with the Trade Unions Act, to sign the submitted pension adjustment document. Failure to do this, they said, would be met with nationwide protests.

The NUP national president, Dr Abel Afolayan, says having exhausted all avenues to press home their demand, the pensioners are left with no option than to embark on a nationwide protest.

The Union indicates that sections 173 (3) and 210 (3) of the 1999 Constitution (as Amended) provides that “Pensions shall be reviewed every five years or together with the salary reviews of workers, whichever comes earlier.”

The NUP national president notes that the last pension review exercise was done July 1, 2010, adding that, the refusal to implement a new pension adjustment over a decade ago was in flagrant disobedience to the constitution and a gross disrespect to senior citizens.

Mr Charles Okechukwu, who retired from the Lagos branch of a federal government agency, told me that the adjustment was overdue.

Okechukwu urged the government at the federal level, to come to the rescue of the pensioners as some of them are suffering financially, especially, for those under the old scheme.

“Cost of living is on the rise, inflation is pushing up the price of goods and services and yet, the little that ought to accrue to pensioners to make ends meet is not being paid, its such a shame,” he said.

The secretary general of Trade Union Congress(TUC), Comrade Musa Lawal Ozigi explained “This is why I say we are moving around in circles. How can governments that have not be able to adequately pay working class be able to pay pensioners?”

He says the labour will always explore dialogue first to resolve issues such as this and that if this is not working, protest may come thereafter.

Meanwhile, the director, Centre for Pension Right Advocacy (CPRA), Mr. Ivor Takor, explained to me that utmost importance must be attached to pension rights of current and former workers by government at the federal, state or local levels, urging the federal government to meet the demand of, especially, pensioners, who have served the country in different capacities during their youthful age.

He appealed to government to dialogue with the pensioners and find an amicable ground on how the payment would be made.

He called on government and the relevant government agencies to find a lasting solution to this issue, to avert another protest of pensioners that could be hijacked by hoodlums.

I called the executive secretary, PTAD, Dr. Chioma Ejikeme, who explained to me that the federal government prioritises any issue that has to do with pensioners.

She says that budgetary provision, in this regard, has already been made in the 2021 national budget, adding that, between April and May, 2021, government would begin to release the funds.

She has also promised that as soon as the funds gets to her directorate, disbursement will commence to the benefiting pensioners. She urged the aggrieved retirees to calm down and give government a chance to implement the adjustment, instead of staging a protest.

We hope that the federal government, can in future attend to the matters of pension review on time and keep pensioners in the loop to avoid more episodes like EndSARs protests.