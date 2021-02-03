Since the return of multi-party democratic governance in 1999, intra-party politics have been dominated by factions, internal crises, irreconcilable differences, and open disagreements among members of the same party, especially those in high public offices.

This sad reality is despite the fact that these parties have rules and regulations as well as constitutions that guide members, their responsibilities and how cases of discipline are to be handled.

This unfortunate scenario has led to calls for a return to genuine, workable, political party system where party discipline will enhance democracy as a system of government that can facilitate the nation’s political growth and save it from needless bickerings.

In the opinion of this newspaper, the recent governorship debacle trailing the Senatorial by-elections in Cross River Northern Senatorial District, the political brohaha in Kwara, Rivers, Edo, Bauchi, Oyo, Adamawa, Imo, to mention but a few states, where intense legal and political fireworks have been flying from different camps following the decision of party leadership to rubber-stamp decisions made by a select few on others, remains a major litmus test for the nation’s fledgling democracy.

Worse in our view is that the evolving legal slugs in Cross River over who is the rightful candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as well as the crisis rocking the Kwara State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have continued to grow from bad to worse.

This is sequel to the serious disagreement between Governor AbdulRahman Abdulrazaq’s faction and that of the minister of information, Lai Mohammed, as well as minister of state for transportation, Gbemisola Saraki, over the removal of Bashir Bolarinwa as the state chairman by the National Caretaker Committee.

In our considered opinion, it is regrettable that while the festering crisis within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State has deepened further, party officials who refuse to submit to party hierarchy should be penalised. In the South- west for instance, two opposition heavyweights are slugging it out for the leadership of the main opposition party, PDP. This fight for power in the opposition – between the technocratic-style of the Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde and the veteran political bruiser and former governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose – could complicate the rivalries between the farmers and herders.

We are also disturbed that these politicians seem not to be worried about the fact that political space in their various states is suffused with tension as each contender lay claim to party supremacy. The situation which the country now finds itself ought to have been avoided if due diligence was observed in the build-up to candidates’ selection. This logjam which has brought governance to a standstill obfuscating democratic principles in ways that are decidedly unhealthy.

Now that both the courts and, in most cases, caretaker committees have waded into issues pertaining to indiscipline, the political operators in the disputes must refrain, in our view, from further actions that could thwart the course of national peace. They must be patient until all the legal processes are exhausted and a final decision made.

We are, however, concerned about the harsh words spewing from some aggrieved party members and their supporters over some of the issues raised. It shows there is much more going on between affected combatants, beyond the mere issue of who gets what, how and why?

While we concede that sanctions against party officials who fail to succumb to the decision of hierarchy could fractionalise and further weaken their hold, we recommend that at least, one of the parties should go on record for not tolerating indiscipline even if it concerns the top brass of the party.

Those who control these parties must be aware of the risk of political chaos. On this note, this newspaper recommends that: the party must be superior to all its members, funding of the party should never be on individualistic principles; the party constitution must be strictly adhered to; the principles of democracy should be embraced by the parties and its elders; and above all, proper party education must be given to all the members.

However, and sadly too, part of the problem of indiscipline in the parties has to do with the fact that candidates campaign on their own manifestoes, not their party’s. Parties are now ordinary platforms through which personal desires can be actualised, rather than vehicles for articulating delivery of services to the people. No single party today has a programme, or manifesto that identifies it.

What obtains mostly is that parties have members with divergent views, people of disparate ideological leanings who are in the same party for the potentials of the platform to provide electoral success. To this extent, therefore, we are worried that the political space is riddled with a dysfunctional party system. It is, indeed, a matter for conjecture that if the parties had clear-cut programmes, may be politicking would be saner.