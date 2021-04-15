The consequences of the proliferation of substandard imported products in the country are manifold, extending to homes and offices. This is attributed to mainly loose standard verification of imported goods at the ports, hence, the need to recall Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) back to ports across the country. OLUSHOLA BELLO writes.

In 2012, the federal government of Nigeria evicted the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) from the country’s sea ports, in a move the government said was intended to streamline the vetting process of all products that are imported into the country through the ports.

Although this decision may have been well-intended, the aftermath and downsides have outweighed the advantages over the years, putting Nigerians at the receiving end.

It is pertinent to note that more than 90 per cent of the products coming into the country are through the sea ports, unfortunately, the inability of the Nigeria Customs Service to effectively man the sea ports have permitted the influx of sub-standard products that eventually find their way into the markets, homes and offices across the country unhindered. This in effect is killing the local industries.

The director general, SON, Farouk Salim is saddened by the poor supervision of products that find their ways into the country through the ports.

In January, SON destroyed substandard Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders and tyres worth about N300 million because they failed the minimum standards requirement.

During the Easter period, not less than 189 crashes were recorded across the country. This resulted in 235 fatalities. This dovetails into similar records of the not too distant past.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said it recorded 3,947 road crashes and 1,758 deaths in the first quarter of 2020 alone. This is a rather conservative estimate as most cases of road accidents and the outcomes are usually not reported.

In a statement that apparently authenticates the link between poor conditions of tyres and frequent cases of accidents on Nigerian roads, FRSC’s corps public education officer (CPEO), Bisi Kazeem, said fake and worn out tyres were major causes of road crashes in Nigeria.

“The fact is that most drivers do not only use fake tyres, but they use them until they are completely worn out before they change them. This reduces the traction which often leads to crashes, especially during the rainy season as a result of slippery surfaces,” Kazeem said.

Nigeria is Africa’s most populous nation and among the world’s most crowded countries. More than 50 percent of the people reside in urban areas. But because the country lacks the capacity to cater for this mostly urban population, there is a huge dependence on foreign products.

Most of the products imported into the country are machineries, chemicals, transport equipment, manufactured goods, food and live animals. Nigeria is also a good market for health and hygiene products, which are mostly from China, United States, and India.

The SON DG, however, thinks that one major way of cutting down the influx of substandard products into the country is to return SON to the ports.

He argued that, “85 per cent of goods coming into the country come through the Lagos Ports, so, if we are able to work effectively in Lagos, we will minimise the problems.”

During a recent destruction exercise conducted in Lagos, the SON DG disclosed that about seven containers were stuffed with tyres that had five tyres in one, as such, a container that was supposed to take 1,000 tyres conveyed about 5,000 tyres, which eventually affected the integrity of the tyres.

“The tyres are not meant to be stuffed inside each other. You can put tubes in the tyres because it does not affect the integrity of the tyres. They were compromised because five other tyres were stuffed in one, which is bad. We want to stop the incidences of tyres bursting while in motion,” he said.

Although the agency is backed by law to perform these roles, they currently cannot do so much in this regard because the agency is unable to stem the influx of these products into Nigeria as they are not allowed to operate at the ports where these products are brought into the country. This is contrary to the provision of the SON law stipulating that SON should verify quality of products at the sea ports and major entry points of Nigeria.

As at the last count, there are over 1,500 illegal land borders, most of which are illegal routes for smugglings. The Nigeria Customs Services is visibly overwhelmed with efforts to keep a tab on duties, hence are unable to keep another eye on the standards.

“We are supposed to ensure that the borders and the ports are monitored properly, and in doing this we protect the country from substandard goods. One of such ways is to make sure that the employees of SON are in the port of entries in the country, especially the Lagos port where majority of goods comes into this country,” the SON DG stated.

“Our people can be efficient if we are allowed to work at the point of entry of these goods, but right now we are not allowed at the ports,” he lamented.