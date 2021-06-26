Presently, Nigeria has one of the world’s proven gas reserves according to the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). Gas flaring in the country is an issue that continues to cause concern not just to Nigerians but to the world at large. This is in spite of the federal government’s interventions to put an end to the practice by seeking alternative means including imposing penalties.

Despite these measures, a sizeable quantity of Nigeria’s gross natural gas production is flared, causing wastage, depleting the ozone layer and compounding issues relating to climate change. Available reports also indicate that as at 2018, Nigeria had the largest gas reserves in Africa and the 9th largest in the world. The country was also the world’s fifth largest exporter of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and the natural gas reserve is over 900 times more than its total oil reserve.

In a recent report by OPEC, Nigeria has nearly 40 billion barrels of proven oil reserve. After about 50 years of exploration, oil and gas in Nigeria continues to account for 65 per cent of total revenue to federal government.

Furthermore, records at the World Bank’s Global Gas Flaring Reduction Partnership (GGFRP), note that Nigeria flared about 261 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of natural gas in 2018. This places the country as the seventh largest natural gas flaring country in terms of yearly natural gas flaring estimates. Other countries on the list are Russia, Iraq, Iran, the United States of America, Algeria and Venezuela.

The causes of continuous gas flaring in the country is as a result of the underdeveloped domestic gas market resulting from lack of equipment to capture the natural gas usually produced when drilling oil called associated gas.

The disadvantages of gas flaring are numerous. This practice releases poisonous toxins such as excess carbon monoxide into the air. This usually happens during industrial activities that involve oil. The guilty parties are usually refineries, oil rigs, chemical and coal plants among others.

Gas flaring is described as natural gas being brought up to the surface and is burned by use of a flare stack, a gas combustion device used in refineries. When the gas is at the surface and cannot be easily used, it is burned off so as to avoid dangers of explosion when there’s no tool for channelling the associated gas derived into productive use.

Experts state that the CO2 that comes from gas flaring represents around 0.6 per cent of anthropogenic greenhouse gas emissions and directly venting the gas as methane makes it worse. This process would pose a danger to humans and destroy the earth’s atmosphere.

The ban on gas flaring has not been effective in Nigeria. The process of gas flaring in spite of being illegal in the country since 1984 has continued relentlessly. Moreover, deadlines for bringing an end to the practice has not worked. The issue is that the penalty for gas flaring in the country is not stringent enough. The fine is so low that the oil companies feel that it is cheaper to pay the fine than go through the rigour of reinjecting the gas into the soil for future use as is done in most oil producing countries.

Even at that, industry experts insist that there are other ways to productively channel associated gas. These include building local gas-fired power plants to supply power for hydrocarbon operations; local industrial uses; residential electrification, or injection into the grid; pipe gas to local industrial enterprises for heat and/or power generation; build compressed natural gas (CNG) filling stations for vehicles or other uses. Corporate organisations should also be incentivised to adopt gas as source for their plants. Few companies have done that already but a lot more needs to follow suit.

As opposed to gas being flared, the federal government should plan towards making a serious effort to budget for other alternatives such as bottling of associated gas as well as piping for productive use as it is done in other developed climes. This will increase Nigeria’s revenue and reduce wastage of this precious resource.

Therefore, this newspaper is of the opinion that the federal government ought to place stricter policies in place to be fully implemented to discourage and curb gas flaring activities while at the same time, provide alternative means to discourage the practice. Gas flaring and deforestation in these parts are combining dangerously to cause global warming.

To tackle this, the federal government needs to look at other countries that are successful in the termination of gas flaring, look at how they have succeeded and follow their example. Until this is done, gas flaring will continue unchecked.