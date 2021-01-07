Nigeria needs a centralised database which will serve as the driving force for the implementation of unified national identity. Getting this done is not like rocket science. The problem is essentially the political will to do what civilised nations do to keep track of their citizens.

A presumed deliberate reluctance or outright lack of interest to do the needful to actualise this otherwise simple task of making sure every citizen is accounted for, has resulted in what is going on now: data multiplication crisis, fraud and impersonation. What obtains in Nigeria presently is a scenario of chaotic identity management where each institution collects identity-related data and manages it exclusively. Eventually, there is an absence of an effective synergy to coordinate the identity management silos scattered all over.

This probably explains why at every point of registration, be it driver’s Licence, National identity Card, International Passport, SIM card or opening of bank account, one is subjected to unnecessary stress. But with a centralised database, all of these will seamlessly be done.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is trite to state that Nigeria has suffered great losses in terms of economic and financial crimes, human trafficking, and insecurity including insurgency, militancy and terrorism, because at present, it is difficult to ascertain the identity of the perpetrators of such crimes.

The situation becomes even more worrisome, in our opinion, because government agencies such as National Pension Commission (PENCOM), Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), National Population Commission (NPC), National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), just to mention a few, hold databases with no practical integrated access and data sharing option in place to enhance service delivery or facilitate law enforcement and security.

To compound this sad scenario is the realisation that even the President does not know the country’s population size. We have been blindly working with the estimates of 180 million or 200 million, depending on who you ask. But the country’s last census was in 2006. Plans for another have, so far, stalled due to lack of funding. Is it then a surprise that planlessness is the bane of the nation’s socio-economic development?

It is pertinent to point out that under Nigeria’s national identity management system, the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) is expected to create, operate and manage the national identity database which will serve as a central source of identity verification and authentication. The verification infrastructure will be available to the stakeholders and strategic partners like the NIS, FRSC, NCS, Central Bank, PENCOM, NPC, INEC, police, among others.

The national identity database is predicated on the use of fingerprint biometrics to uniquely and unambiguously identify each individual and thereafter issue a unique identification number to each verified individual, which would be common across the other databases.

A centralised database usually stores data or information in a particular location within a network. It allows data from existing database to be collected and stored in a single database for sharing, analysis, or updating in an organisation. And with this in place, Nigerians would not be experiencing the current frustration with synchronising their mobile SIM cards with National Identity Number (NIN).

The expertise deployed by the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) in tackling the issue of internet data theft should be extended to areas of ICT, especially the issue of a centralised database. We commend NITDA for taking a bold step in constituting the Nigeria Data Protection Regulation (NDPR) in January, 2019, but it needs to do more to publicise the law and communicate it adequately to relevant organisations across the country.

It is our view that until the right steps are taken towards addressing poor data management in Nigeria, public and private institutions will continue to process citizens data through third parties especially in an environment, the like that obtains in the country, where due diligence has not been undertaken, contractual clauses are often not favourable to Nigerians, data loss prevention methods have not been verified, or where such information is surreptitiously transferred outside of Nigeria.

In the absence of reliable data from the government and national institutions, we can hardly make any meaningful progress in this country; either in fighting crime or corruption. The current situation where network providers with overarching foreign interests are brought to manage the nation’s identity platforms seriously undermines national security.

As a newspaper, we call on government to put a central national identity repository and complementary systems in place to sustain and secure reliable identity verification and authentication modules. That way, it will be difficult for unscrupulous elements to bear identity cards with different names, which often result in high incidence of identity fraud.

We demand, as a matter of national emergency, a centralised database that can be adopted by government to check against data redundancy and inconsistency for security and sustainable development. Relevant government agencies should synergise on putting the right information technology in place in order to allow this to happen.