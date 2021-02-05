By Our Editors

The federal government is contemplating enforcing another lockdown if Nigerians continue to violate the COVID -19 protocols. The presidency had last week warned Nigerians to adhere to the protocols or risk another lockdown. This warning might as well be a wakeup call for citizens to adhere to the non-pharmaceutical protocols already laid down by the authorities.

This newspaper is of the opinion that the threat of a lockdown should just be for effect to dramatise the seriousness of the situation. The government and its agencies should rather concentrate on the law in place against the violation of the protocols.

In that legal document, Coronavirus (COVID-19) Health Protection Regulations 2021, the guidelines state that any person that contravened the provisions of the regulations, upon conviction, risked a fine or a term of six months imprisonment or both in accordance with Section 5 of the Quarantine Act. An effective implementation of this regulation ought to be enough to manage the second wave of the virus without imposing further hardship on the people who are yet to wholly overcome the devastating effect of the first lockdown.

Part of the directive also was that the Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Federal Road Safety Corps, Nigeria Immigration Service, Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, and other relevant local government, state and federal governments’ agencies must meticulously enforce the regulations with a warning that any officer that failed, neglected, or refused to enforce the provisions of the regulations would be subjected to disciplinary actions.

According to the regulations, persons confirmed positive for COVID-19 by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), accredited laboratory, may not refuse isolation and or admission to a designated health establishment for management of the disease.

The regulations also state that physical distance of no less than two metres shall be maintained at all gatherings between persons and no gathering of more than 50 persons shall hold in an enclosed space, except for religious purposes, in which case, the gathering shall not exceed 50 per cent capacity of the space.

As a newspaper, we fully understand the frustrations and pains of the federal government as this virus continues to distort life and living as we all know them. The second wave of the pandemic in Nigeria is already claiming lives at a frightening pace. The secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, had disclosed that COVID -19 related deaths had increased from 1,173 on November 29, 2020 to 1,578 on January 31, 2021, an increase of 34 per cent. This statistics is, no doubt, alarming.

We recall that the federal government had last year imposed lockdown in Ogun, Lagos and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to curb the spread of COVID -19 in the country. Some state governors followed suit by imposing lockdowns in their states. To ameliorate the suffering of Nigerians, the government came up with the idea of palliatives. The gory pictures of looting of palliative warehouses during the EndSARS protests proved that the management of the palliatives was not properly done.

Already, some economic experts contend that the lockdown contributed to the recession the country is currently experiencing. It is from this standpoint that we view the argument of the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, who had advised against lockdown due to the second wave of COVID-19. From his perspective, another lockdown will have a catastrophic effect on the economy.

In our considered opinion, the government should ensure strict enforcement of the COVID -19 protocols. We also appeal to security agencies not to trample on the human rights of the citizens in trying to enforce the protocols.

We are compelled to suggest that in fighting the pandemic, the government needs to adopt home grown solutions that are applicable to our own peculiar environment and not rely on methods that cohere to developed economies where the governments, because they can afford it, are even paying people to stay home. While the lockdown option worked in advanced countries, it didn’t work in our clime the last time and would even be worse now.

In the meantime, we appeal to Nigerians to adhere to the protocols. It is important to stress that COVID -19 is real and has claimed the lives of many Nigerians. Anyone pretending that otherwise is the case is rather being careless. One does not have to die to realise that the virus is deadly. We urge religious groups, political leaders and traditional rulers to exercise restraint in their comments regarding COVID -19 and the vaccines so as to safeguard the lives of their followers as well as those of other citizens.

For the umpteenth, we argue that what is needed at this time that a more deadly strain of the virus has been discovered is an attitudinal change on the part of every one. This entails adhering to the directives of the health authorities beginning from those issuing the directives. By all means, we must resort to lockdown, if at all, as a last option.