Non-Governmental Organisation under the umbrella of Centre For Mind And Attitudinal Reformation (CFMAAR) has disclosed that negative mindset is the major cause of insecurity in Nigeria.

The president of CFMAAR, Ameloko John, made the disclosure yesterday during his remarks at a one-day seminar on healthy environment and peaceful coexistence with the theme ‘Positive Attitude Key To Sustaining Healthy Environment and Peaceful Coexistence’ in Kaduna.

“We are advocating for change of minds and attitudinal change, what has gone wrong is the negative mindset that is why Nigerians are killing each other,” he said.

He reiterated that, if only Nigerians could change their negative mindset, the country would be a better place for all.

He lamented that Nigerians were finding it difficult to live in peace and harmony, saying that there is need for government to promote peace.

He said “Nigerians have succumbed to the might of ethnic consciousness rather than national interest.”