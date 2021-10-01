Niger State governor, Abubakar Sani Bello has said the reasons why some investors run from coming to Nigeria in recent times, was because of the negative publicity on the security challenges in Nigeria.

He said the situation has discouraged genuine businessmen to invest in the country, despite the investment prospects in the country and the resultant interest, lack of courage by several investors to visit the country, has often defeated such interests.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the governor, Mary Noel Berje, yesterday, said Governor Sani Bello spoke while attending a bilateral, economic, trade and investment forum in Istanbul, Turkey.

He disclosed that the Nigerian government has recorded significant progress in addressing the problems of insecurity stressing that, though it will take some time to end, it should not deter investors from coming to Nigeria.

“I know a few Turkish companies that are in Nigeria at the moment. They are doing their business and doing really well. So, I think there’s the need to build investors confidence with regards to the security challenges in Nigeria”, the governor was quoted in the statement.

The governor stated that although many of the companies in Turkey have shown enthusiasm and interest to work in Nigeria, but most of the foreign companies lacked the courage to visit and do business in the country.

“There is the urgent need to change the narrative, and to mount aggressive image laundering campaigns to change the negative perception and impression of foreign investors towards our country. Every country of the world has its own peculiar challenges, but they are surmountable” the governor was further quoted

“I am glad we are able to attend the bilateral economic, trade and investment forum. We’ve met with lots of companies, including security companies as well. In my opinion, the event was timely and the organisers did a wonderful job,” he said.