A research group, the Northeast Research Development and Consultative Forum (NRDCF), has attributed low economic indicators as well as prolonged neglect, low investment in economic and human capital, in the region as a reason for the periodic rise in insurgents’ activities in the region.

The president, NRDCF, Dr. Abubakar Kagu who disclosed this at a press conference in Abuja yesterday, on ‘The Future of Northeast Region in Terms of Recovery, Protection and Development’ said the indices were uncovered during its preliminary research systems on why Boko Haram activities and other related crimes have been on the rise lately.

Kagu stressed that the outcome of the research focused on the security situation in the northeast, adding that Boko Haram conflict has evidently affected the region in ways that have exacerbated its pre-existing socio-economic challenges.

He was optimistic that the Forum would serve as part of the recovery plan for the development of the region via reliable research and data.

According to him, “Available data revealed that the northeast region has the lowest developmental indices when compared to the rest of Nigeria even prior to the crisis.

“These low economic indicators were seen by scholars and commentators as among the components that strengthened the ability of Boko Haram insurgents to recruit more people into their camps.

“And that led to the discussion that birthed the Northeast Research and Consultative Forum some months ago.”

Also, speaking the national liaison officer, NRDCF, Dr Sheriff Almuhajir, said the northeast people are marginalised in terms of federal character.

He also called for more allocation for the North East Development Commission (NEDC).