By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah |

Katsina State governor, Aminu Masari revealed yesterday that abductors of the students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, have made contact with his government.

According to presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, the governor made this known when he briefed President Muhammadu Buhari on the latest update about the kidnap.

Masari was quoted to have said there is steady progress in the bid to rescue the students unharmed.

“The governor, who was accompanied by the deputy governor of the state, Manir Yakubu, said the kidnappers had made contact and discussions were already pertaining to safety and return to their mhomes,” Shehu said in a statement.

“Governor Masari also noted that security agencies had located the position of the children.

“The governor said the President was fully committed to the rescue of the school children, adding that it was only appropriate to visit the President and give him more details of rescue efforts.”

When he received a federal government delegation led by national security adviser, Babagana Monguno on Sunday, the governor said 333 students were missing from the attack.

Gunmen had invaded the school on Friday night, shooting into the air to scare away people in the area.

The school is said to have a population of around 800 students, and according to the police, when the gunmen attacked, some of the students jumped over the fence in a bid to escape.