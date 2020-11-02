By Michael Oche,

The Nigerian Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) and civil society organisations (CSOs) have said urged the National Assembly to pay special attention to contract transparency clauses in the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB).

NEITI and other CSOs under the Contract Advocacy Network (CONTRANET) argued that the confidentiality clause in contracts signed by the joint venture operators in the country’s oil and gas industry is costing the country billions of Naira.

They argued that currently there is no legislation that mandates contracts transparency in the oil and gas sector, adding that section 83 (3&5) of the PIB speaks directly on contract transparency, even as it demanded that the National Assembly should ensure that the PIB is passed with that provision of contract transparency intact.

The call was made during the maiden media roundtable on contract transparency organised by the Centre for Transparency Advocacy (CTA) in collaboration with the Media Initiative for Transparency in Extractive Industries (MITEI) and Contract Advocacy Network (CONTRANET).

In his goodwill message at the roundtable, the executive secretary of NEITI, Waziri Adio, said the lawmakers should ensure they monitor closely those clauses in the PIB that would promote and preserve contract transparency.

Mr Adio, who was represented by NEITI’s communication and advocacy officer, Kazeem Lameed, said operators in the country’s oil and gas industry have no excuse not to disclose terms and conditions in their contracts, except they have something to hide.

He said section 83 (3) and (5) of the PIB, which focuses on contract transparency in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector, provides that all NNPC contracts shall not be confidential, but shall also be published within one year of its effective date.

The clause, he noted, makes provision for mandatory oil revenue savings and systemic disclosure to avoid the country’s interest being jeopardised or mortgaged.

In her remarks, the executive director of CTA, Faith Nwadishi, said the Extractive Industry Transparency Initiative (EITI), a global transparency group Nigeria is signatory to, has made contract transparency mandatory in the oil and gas industry.

Ms Nwadishhi said findings by CTA and other partners in a report presented at the event, showed that several contracts in the extractive industries were not publicly disclosed.

She said such contracts included agreements and licenses in the oil and gas industry awarded to service companies for the production of oil and gas from various mineral assets held by joint venture arrangements.

Ms Nwadishi who lamented that the passage of the PIB has been ongoing for almost 20 years, called for close monitoring of the process leading to the passage into law.

She expressed fears that local contractors could push for the contract transparency clauses to be removed from the PIB, adding that: “We must look out for local contractors, people who don’t have that standard of contract transparency who will want to do a push back. They want to do business as usual. This is when we will amplify our voices so that members the National Assembly will look for that provision.”

She added that, “The National Assembly must hasten the process for the passage of the PIB, as some sections in the bill would enhance transparency in extractive industries contracts. The passage of the PIB would not only boost transparency in contracts, but also help to address secrecy in some of the deals.”

In his presentation, the representative of the Facility for Oil Sector Reform (FOSTER), Leo Ugboajah, lamented the absence of laws making contract transparency mandatory in the country at the moment, except those in the PIB currently pending in the National Assembly.

Mr Ugbaajah, in his presentation titled ‘Research of Findings on the Impact of Lack of Contract Transparency’, charged the CSOs that since the subject is covered by the PIB, they must do all within their powers to ensure contract disclosure was mandatory.

To ensure that local contractors operating without a legislative backing do not succeed in getting the clause expunged from the PIB, Mr Ugboajah said Nigerians must be allowed to know what the contracts contain.

“The CSOs must be on the watch out, because a simple mistake could cause the county a fortune. Service contracts are more important, because they determine the amount of revenue the country earns from the industry, not the license contracts.”