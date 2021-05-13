The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) has said it will sign Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with law enforcement agencies to ensure transparency in the extractive industries in the country.

The executive secretary of NEITI, Dr Orji Ogbonnaya-Orji, disclosed this while hosting a team from the Energy Correspondent Association of Nigeria in Abuja on Wednesday.

He said that the MOU would foster partnerships with agencies of the Federal Government to enforce compliance and sanctions in the extractive sectors.

He named the agencies to include the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit.

“One of the challenges we have in implementing the EITI is compliance and enforcement. You are aware that reports are published in Nigeria and is usually (a challenge) to implement. This is because agencies just don’t think to do so. If there are no sanctions or incentives; sanctions for refusing to implement, incentives for doing well, everybody moves on and that is the bane of our society.

“That is why we said that we will have to align with those who have very powerful machineries to enforce sanctions. So in the next couple of days we will be signing a draft MoU between us and the EFCC and it is being reviewed by the two organisations. The draft with the ICPC is being reviewed by the two organisations and the draft with the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit is also being reviewed,” he said.

He added that all parties had agreed to sign the MoUs before the end of May.

Ogbonnaya-Orji stated that each of these agencies had been encouraged to establish professional extractive industry desks equipped with staff with requisite training in that area.

The NEITI helmsman further said that the agency had commenced moves to partner the Federal Ministry of Environment on how to draw up data on how extractive industries activities affects the environment. Ogbonnaya-Orji also said that NEITI would be linking its reports to physical impacts going forward, as the agency had been expanding its capacity on it.

