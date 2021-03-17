By FESTUS OKOROMADU, Abuja

Newly appointed executive secretary of the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI),

Dr Orji Ogbonnaya Orji has vowed to ensure the recovery of revenue due the government put at N69.5 billion and $5.31 billion contained in the agency’s 2018 audit report.

The money, he stated, consists of payments on oil and gas royalty, gas flare penalties, petroleum profit tax, company income, education tax, withholding tax, value added tax and NNDC levy.

Speaking during his inaugural press briefing/interactive session with media men in Abuja yesterday, Dr Orji said the agency under his regime would not be comfortable with merely releasing reports.

“Our emphasis will be on these and other recoverable revenues due to government while ensuring that companies are treated fairly and given the opportunity to grow.”

To actualise the task, he said, NEITI, will unveil a framework that will involve stakeholders with members drawn from the agency and the respective entities.

“The joint committee will be similar to the one established between NEITI and the NNPC and is without prejudice to the revitalisation of the Inter Ministerial Task Team on remediation as a multi-sectoral approach.

“Deeper engagement with the companies and exposure to their peculiar business models and operations will be deployed. The approach will create opportunities for NEITI to appreciate their locations, peculiar nature of their operations and workflow. The essence is to build trust, knowledge sharing and technical capability,” he said.

He assured that agencies such as the EFCC, ICPC, and other financial institutions would be involved in the effort to recover the funds.

Other goals the agency intend to pursue during his tenure includes: strengthening the powers and functions of NEITI, pursuit of the passage and accent of the petroleum industry bill (PIB), broadening and deepening the base of NEITI’s communications/stakeholders engagement, stronger CSO/Media engagement/oversight etc.