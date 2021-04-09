BY EJIKE EJIKE, Abuja

National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and other stakeholders yesterday,met to proffer solutions to impending flooding and the resultant consequences in 2021 as predicted by the Nigeria Metrological Agency (NiMet).

Speaking at the event, the director-general of NEMA, AVM Muhammad Muhammed (rtd), said the impact of natural hazards on lives, properties and environment depends on the country’s level of preparedness, which to a large extent relies on efficient early warning systems which stimulates early action mechanisms.

The director-general also said: “This gathering has become more relevant considering our past experiences of unprecedented flood and other disasters that had affected several states of Nigeria and wrecked havoc on communities and drastically affected our collective disaster resilience.

“I am convinced that the articulated early warning messages which will be developed in collaboration with stakeholders here will help to prepare States’ Chief Executives, State Emergency Management Agencies, Local Emergency Management Committees and others to take necessary proactive actions required to facilitate risk reduction in their communities.”

Recall that NiMet in its annual Seasonal Rainfall Prediction had predicted normal to above normal rainfall in 2021.

Muhammed said NEMA would also continue

to map vulnerable communities based on the prediction “as indicated by our climate risk monitoring agency to enhance and direct enlightenment campaign in critical states”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking earlier, NEMA’s deputy-director Planning, Research and Forecasting, Mrs Fatima Kashim said the workshop was organized to interpret the various implications of 2021 SCP and make recommendations in order to prepare for mitigation actions and response to the expected impact of the predicted rainfall pattern especially, flooding.

She reiterated the unwavering commitment of NEMA towards continuously building the capacities of both its staff and stakeholders through sensitization, training, simulation exercises and sustained collaboration.

According to her, “Various stakeholders with experiences in various fields such as Agriculture, Health, Water Resources and Infrastructure have been brought together to brainstorm so as to come up with a document on Disaster Risk Management implications of the 2021 SCP that can assist in Early Warning Message dissemination on climate induced disaster management activities.

“Our target in this respect is to ensure that emergency situations across the country are handled in line with International best practices.”