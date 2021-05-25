A tanker fully loaded with about 45,000 litres of PMS has exploded immediately after crashing at Banire/Ejigbadero Busstop in Egbeda, Lagos in wee hours of Tuesday.

The incident which occurred at about 20 minutes past midnight (0020) involved a tanker which reportedly loaded at Abuke Ado area of Lagos.

The tanker with no registration number was still half filled with PMS and stranded across the major highway. No live was lost or property destroyed as a result of the incident.

The Police Disaster Management Unit and Gowon Estate Police Station have apprehended the driver of the truck.

Meawhile, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) also reacted immediately to the distress alert and quickly responded by deploying a rescue team to the scene.

A statement by the head of media and public relations, NEMA, Manzo Ezekiel, on Tuesday, said efforts were on to decan and transload the volatile content to another tanker before the road can be reopened for traffic.

Also at the scene of the incident are the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) Response Unit, Police DMU and the Gowon Estate Police Division.

