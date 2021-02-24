By Hussaini Hammangabdo, Yola

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has distributed 666 bags of rice, beans and maize, 110 packs of seasoning, 67 cartoons of vegetable oil, 42 cartoons of Tin Tomatoes and 42 bags of salt to the three formal Internally Displaced Person (IDP) camps in Adamawa state.

Speaking with newsmen shortly after the distribution of the items, the agency’s Head of Operation for Adamawa/Taraba states, Mr Midala Iliya Anuhu, said 3,936 IDPs benefited from the gesture.

The food and cocking condiments are for the month of December 2020, he said.

Anuhu told IDPs in Fofure, Malkohi and St Theresa camps that the delay in the distribution was caused by the looting of the agency’s store during the #EndSARS protests.

“The state agency is gradually coming out of the EndSARS looting challenges, as we had enough in stock from NEMA headquarters.

“The delay in the delivery of items was caused by the EndSARS looters that emptied our stores,” Anuhu said.

He assured them that the agency will continue to do its best to make life a little easier for IDPs in the state.

Mallam Lawan Waida, IDP Chairman Malkohi camp lauded NEMA for providing support to their plights.