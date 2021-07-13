The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has delivered relief items approved for 2, 238 persons affected by the recent attack on Dabna Community in Hong local government area of Adamawa State.

Director General of NEMA, Mustapha Habib Ahmed, who delivered the items also sympathized with them over the unfortunate incident.

The NEMA DG who was represented by the agency’s Head of Yola Operations, Midala Iliya Anuhu, said the items were approved based on joint assessment conducted with officials of Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) in the aftermath of the attack on the community to provide immediate succor to the affected persons.

He said that President Muhammadu Buhari and the Honorable Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Sadiya Umar Farouq were concerned about the plights of the affected persons and therefore activated NEMA to immediately support them with the relief items.

Responding on behalf of Dabna Community, the District Head of Dugwaba Chief Simon Buba appreciated the Federal Government for the relief items delivered through NEMA. He however, appealed for more supports to safeguard the community and enable the affected persons to rebuild their damaged homes restore their livelihoods.

The relief materials were distributed to the 2, 238 persons comprising of 373 households. The items were 500 (12.5kg) bags of rice, 500 (12.5kg) bags of maize, 500Bags (25kg) bags of beans, 50 cartons of seasoning, 50 (20litres) kegs of vegetable oil, 100 cartons of powder milk, 100 carton of beverage (Milo), 30 bags of Salt, 800 pieces of Mattresses, 800 pieces of blankets, 800 pieces of nylon mats, 500 pieces of men’s wear, 500 pieces of Women’s wear, 500 pieces of Children’s Wear, 50 rolls of diapers, 100 cartons of toilet soap and 100 cartons of detergents.