By Ejike Ejike, Abuja

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said about 180 fatalities were recorded in “Operation Eagle Eye” between December 15, 2020 and January, 15, 2021, which caused the death of about 500 passengers.

Corps marshal of the FRSC, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, who stated this at the after action review of 2020 ‘operation eagle eye’ organized by the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, in Abuja, said the FRSC also recorded over 600 crashes.

Represented by assistant corps marshal Hyginus Omeje, the corps marshal said speed and overloading were the major causes of the crashes and said the FRSC was working on tackling the issue.

Also speaking, the director-general of NEMA, AVM Muhammadu Muhammed (Rtd) said “the 2020 campaign provided a platform for awareness creation, sensitization of road users and effective response to road emergencies.

“NEMA deployed 48 specialized vehicles including the Mobile Intensive Care Ambulances, 431 personnel and volunteers for the operation nation-wide.

” The agency in collaboration with stakeholders responded to 53 road emergencies across the Zonal territorial and operation offices (ZTOs) covering 84 routes.

“Unfortunately, 12 fatalities and 88 injuries were recorded by the agency on these routes.

“These unfortunate incidents on our roads once again bring to the fore the need for road users to be careful at all times and adhere to all safety measures.”