The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) says that 121 Local government areas in 27 States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) will expect a high probability of flood risk, while 302 local government areas will experience moderate risk of floods in 2021.The remaining 351 local government areas of Nigeria will fall within the low probable flood risk areas.

Director General of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Mustapha Habib Ahmed, raised the alarm during the presentation of the Disaster Risk Management Implications of the 2021 Seasonal Climate Prediction and Annual Flood Outlook in Abuja yesterday.

The eight page document contained recommendations aimed at guiding decision makers at national, state and local government as well as community levels to avert adverse consequences and mitigate disaster risk, in agriculture and food security, water resources, health, transport, power, telecommunication as well as critical infrastructure in the country.

The NEMA boss advised the state government and other stakeholders to immediately commence the education and enlightenment of residents on the impending flood which he said had greatest damage potential of all disasters.

“It is my hope that the 2021 Disaster Risk Management Implications Report will guide the effective and timely management of all extreme weather events, including flood disasters and associated hazards to save lives and livelihoods in Nigeria.”

“However, below- normal rainfall is expected over a few places in the North-western parts of the country including Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara and Kano States. At the same time, some southern states of Nigeria including Lagos and Ogun are expected to experience later than normal onset dates”.

“The document is an outcome of meticulous and detailed analysis of the Seasonal Climate Prediction (SCP) and the Annual Flood Outlook earlier released by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) and the Nigerian Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA), respectively”.

He requested media managers to support by deploying “new and traditional communication pathways including the radio, television, town criers and the social media to take this messages to the communities. Emergency responders are always local and we must give them the right information to enable effective disaster risk communication. We must match early warning with early action to save lives, safeguard livelihoods and our collective resilience.”

On his part, the director general, Nigeria Hydrological Service Agency, (NIHSA) Mr. Clement Nze, said that the agency would continue to partner the NEMA towards the provision of needed data that would help the country in averting and combating climate disasters in country.

He appreciated NEMA for supporting the installation of weather stations in Gombe, Keffi and Ado Ekiti noting that the equipment would further enhance seasonal forecast services in the country.