To reduce increasing girl-child marriages among Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has taken advocacy to three IDP camps in Adamawa State.

Mr Midalla Iliya Annuhu, the head of NEMA operations in charge of Adamawa and Taraba states, said during the distribution of food items to IDPs in Malkohi, Fofure and St Theresa camps that they were encouraged to enrol female children in schools to acquire western education.

“We kick against IDPs marrying young girls among them which they contract in the night. We are encouraging them to educate the girl- child like their male counterparts in all ramifications to become future leaders,” he said.

Our correspondent reports that more that 200 IDPs were married out in the three camps.

Items distributed for the month of May included rice, beans, maize, seasonings, tomatoes and vegetable oil to 3,974 households in the camps.