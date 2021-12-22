Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri has faulted the decision of the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA) on the legality of the state’s technical committee on the recent oil spill in Nembe local government area.

Diri said the state is dissatisfied with the composition of the technical committee set up by NOSDRA which, he described as a parallel panel to the seven-man committee set up by the state government.

Last week, the state government constituted the technical committee on the spill at the OML 29 Santa Barbara River wellhead in Nembe local government area. The committee was however described by NOSDRA as illegal.

In his reaction during a courtesy visit by the minister of state for environment, Mrs. Sharon Ikeazor, to the Government House, Yenagoa, Diri described NOSDRA’s action as unacceptable.

He said his administration’s decision to set up the technical committee on the spill was influenced by the country’s constitution and the laws of the state.

Diri said he owed the people of Nembe the responsibility of protecting every victim affected by the spill and would leave no stone unturned in ensuring justice and full compensation for the people.

While calling on the JIV team set up by NOSDRA to be transparent and free from any form of compromise, Senator Diri, said it was unethical for Aiteo to provide logistics for the JIV.

The governor however thanked the minister for coming to have a first-hand knowledge of the plight of the Nembe people and Bayelsa State in general.

Earlier, Ikeazor, said her visit was to assess the damage caused by the spill and to ensure speedy remediation.

The minister was in the state for an on-the-spot assessment of the blowout that occurred at OML 29 Wellhead platform operated by Aiteo Exploration and Production Company Limited in Nembe. The leak lasted for about 38 days before it was eventually stopped on December 8.

Ikeazor, who was accompanied by the NOSDRA DG, however, said it was proper for the media to be part of the JIV and that journalists would not be prevented from visiting the site