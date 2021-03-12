Two conservation enthusiasts will this week discuss the issue of wildlife protection in a new edition of African Voices ChangeMakers, a magazine programme of the Cable News Network (CNN), sponsored by telecommunications services provider, Globacom.

The duo of Sheila Funnell from Kenya and South Africa’s Marumo Nene who are both passionate about protection of animals will tell viewers how they came into wildlife conservation and the reasons for their interest.

In her managerial ’ capacity at Grevy’s Zebra Trust, Funnell ensures that zebras are safe and well taken care of. Conservation of animals, according to her will help to sustain human lives.

In Funnell’s Samburu culture in Kenya, Grevy’s zebras are known for their usefulness, alerting herders and livestock to the presence of predators and leading the way to water during droughts.Their presence, is also believed to signify the coming of the rains.

On the other hand, Hlabisa- Kwa-Zulu Natal born Nene joined Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife as part of an Alien Plant Removal project in Hluhluwe-iMfolozi Game Reserve. She joined the camp after discussing with the officials, while on her training in Public Relations and she decided to switch to outdoor works.

She then proceeded to Community Guide Training, and on completion worked initially as an assistant on the African Wild Dog monitoring project, before becoming Community Environmental Educator. By 2008, she became part of the Wildlife ACT, from where she was incorporated into the main team.

The two African wildlife enthusiasts will be on African Voices Changemakers on Saturday at 9.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m. on DSTV Channel 401 and on Sunday at 3.30 a.m., 6.30 a.m., 11.30 a.m. and 6.30 p.m. The last repeat edition is at 4.30 a.m. on Monday.