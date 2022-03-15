The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) has commenced a review of its Zero Oil Plan (ZOP) to meet with present-day economic realities.

This is contained in a statement signed by the NEPC’s head of corporate communications, Ndubueze Okeke.

Another item to be reviewed, according to the statement, is the NEPC Corporate Strategy 2019 – 2023, Tools for Effective Performance Monitoring.

Declaring open a five-day retreat for NEPC top management and board members, with the theme: “Export for Survival,” the executive director/CEO, Dr Ezra Yakusak implored officers to fully participate towards building a virile organisation for the benefit of all and the growth of the nation’s economy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yakusak, while outlining the corporate goals and expectations of the Council in its quest to reposition the non-oil sector for sustainable economic development of the nation, said the objective of the retreat was to create an atmosphere for productive engagement and interaction.

This, he said, was with a view to evaluating the operational activities of the Council as well as reviewing its vision, mission and challenges in pursuit of promoting and diversifying Nigeria’s non-oil export trade.

ADVERTISEMENT