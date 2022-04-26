One of the tragedies of leadership in Nigeria in recent times is that leaders of nowadays are too parochial and nepotistic.

To these parochial leaders, all policies and programmes of government that they superintend over must first satisfy their selfish interest before the general interest.

We have had a situation in this country where a former chief of army staff sited a federally funded military university in his community. Nobody asked on what basis that location was chosen for the university. There was no explanation why it was chosen for the establishment of the university except that the army chief is the ‘son of the soil.’

Another top military brass, a former chief of air staff also established federally funded airforce university in his state of origin, while a serving chief of naval staff sited a naval base in his state of origin that is thousands of miles away from the coastal waters that the navy is supposed to operate on.

Across every part of the country are littered failed projects that failed primarily because they were sited with nepotism in mind. Such projects should have been never sited where they are but for the fact that the office holder favours such sites often for mundane reasons.

How do explain the Nasarawa cargo airport that was sited in a former governor’s home area? By no indices should that airport be sited in such a place. Of course, the airport will fail economically after gulping billions of naira that should have been put to better use! In my travels, I often see well tarred roads in remote areas while high traffic roads are left in ruins. This is because one high up ‘government pikin’ has nepostically fixed his rural road while neglecting a major grade A highway, thus committing economic sabotage just to satisfy a parochial interest.

In other parts of the world, projects are sited based primarily on need and viability. Before any place qualifies for a project, vigorous and rigorous studies and appraisals are done. It is only after such that a location is chosen for a government project. The place chosen must satisfy the best criteria that will ensure that the location will serve the best interests of the nation. Nowadays, the only criterion seems to be that one high official hails from there!

Of course when the fellow leaves office, the project may not be continued as his successor will also want a project in his own village, so on and on it goes!

In many states of the country, the hometowns of serving governors receive infrastructural facelift, more than any other part of the state including even the state capitals. This is beside contracts that are often awarded to cronies, family members and business associates at the expense of the state or country. Many a time, these contractors vamoose without delivering the goods and services paid for.

When some Nigerian leaders hear that all politics is local, they take it literarily as the right to take what belongs to all Nigerians to their community or state of origin. The leaders of the past were more concerned about the interest of the generality of their people than their own personal parochial interests. That is why the late premier of Northern Region, the Sardauna of Sokoto, Sir Ahmadu Bello sited the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) in Zaria, and not in his hometown Sokoto. The first president of Nigeria, late Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe as premier of Eastern Region, sited the first indigenous university, the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) in Nsukka instead of Onitsha his own hometown; the premier of Western Region, late Chief Obafemi Awolowo sited the University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University) at Ife, instead of his hometown Ikenne.

The Trans Amadi Industrial Layout in Port Harcourt was the brainchild of Dr Michael Okpara who hailed from present day Umuahia, capital of Abia State. If he was a politician of today, he would site the Trans Amadi Industrial Layout in Umuahia. The list goes on and on. Aspiring leaders should study the investment strategies of First Republic leaders that were based on the principles of comparative advantage. This good business and leadership model of our First Republic leaders have been abandoned for the leadership of the stomach. Today, leaders are more concerned with primitive accumulation of wealth before they think about the welfare of the people and when they want to site a development project, they insist on having the project in their community or state. This should not be so.

As we get set to elect new leaders in 2023 it is important to educate aspiring leaders on the essentials of selfless leadership which is what a developing country like Nigeria needs. A selfless leadership is tantamount to servant leadership. The servant-leader is servant first. It begins with the aspiration to contribute to the development of citizenry and the nation at large. Such a person is sharply different from those who aspire to office perhaps because of their need for power or to acquire material possessions. A good leader focuses primarily on the growth and well-being of people and their communities. While a dictatorial leadership generally involves the accumulation and exercise of power from the “top of the pyramid.” On the other hand, the servant-leader shares power, puts the needs of the led first and helps his people develop and grow as high as possible.

That is the kind of leaders that Nigeria needs now. We don’t need leaders that are only interested in self-promotion and whose judgements are beclouded by primordial sentiment of tribe, religion and ethnicity. We need pan-Nigerian leadership whether at the state or federal levels. We need leaders that would see the whole state as their constituency as governor and not only his local government. We need a president that would see the whole country as his constituency including states that rejected him in the election.

We need problem solvers who would solve all the problems hindering development in the state or country without concentrating only on resolving problems of their immediate environment. We have no need for nepotistic leaders. This is because nepotism negates good governance, creates suspicion, ethnic and religious divisions and underdevelopment.

A former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Muhammadu Sanusi, said the appointment of unqualified persons into public office has been the root cause of corruption in the country. Sanusi stated this at a webinar event organised by the Emmanuel Chapel recently. Sanusi, the deposed Emir of Kano, said giving employment to people by virtue of personal loyalty, friendship and who they know, rather than competence would lead Nigeria nowhere. The federal character principle was inserted in the Nigeria Constitution in 1979, to ensure that appointments to public service institutions fairly reflect the linguistic, ethnic, religious, and geographic diversity of the country.

Sanusi said, “For me, I think the root of corruption is when we begin to de-emphasise merit, competence and performance and so long as we

don’t bring the best in this country to do the job and hold them to account, we won’t go anywhere. “The worst form of corruption we have in this country is nepotism; when people get into positions by virtue of personal loyalty, friendship and who they know, rather than what they can actually deliver by virtue of their competence for that office. We need people who can deliver for this country.”

Sanusi has said it all, nepotism is the worst form of corruption. Nigerians should endeavor to study the antecedent of those who are asking for their votes in this electoral season. Nigerians should not vote for leaders that have nepotistic tendencies. Such leaders are threats to the development of the country.

ADDENDUM

Yesterday I travelled by road, by public transport. Please try it. Until you do, you will have no idea what the ordinary citizen goes through in the hands of government agencies. These agencies see themselves as masters of the people rather than their servants. At one Immigration checkpoint, one drunk personnel decreed everyone’s national ID as forged. Only notes crumpled into his hands could make him change his mind. The police were even better behaved than the Immigration officers we encountered on the road. Department of Immigration should train their people please.

MAY NIGERIA REBOUND!