The Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) has assured the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) of its readiness to cooperate in developing world-class special economic zones (SEZs) in four airports.

Prof. Adesoji Adesugba, the managing director of NEPZA, gave the assurance while receiving Captain Rabiu Yadudu, managing director, Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), during a courtesy visit, in Abuja yesterday.

The NEPZA boss further said that it had concluded plans to set up an implementation committee which would begin work immediately and develop a timeline with clear structures within a short period of time.

Recall that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) recently approved the designation of four international airports across the country as SEZs.

The airports include: Murtala Muhammadu International Airport Lagos, Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, Port Harcourt International Airport and Malam Aminu Kano International Airport.

Aviation minister Hadi Saraki had announced recently that the development was designed to tap into the national infrastructure provided by the airport as a source of trade and services.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that under the programme, NEPZA is to issue licence to FAAN to operate SEZs while NEPZA retains its regulatory roles.