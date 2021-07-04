The Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) has said it was ready to open multiple partnerships with the Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC) to significantly scale-up the Federal Government’s non-oil sector deliverables for Nigerians.

In a statement by the Head, Corporate Communications, NEPZA, Martins Odeh, he said NEPZA’s Managing Director, Prof. Adesoji Adesugba, made the remark in a congratulatory message to Mr Emmanuel Jime, whose appointment as Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Shippers Council was approved by President Muhammadu Buhari on June 25, 2021.

Jime, was at a time Managing Director of NEPZA and two-term member of the House of Representatives representing Makurdi/Guma Federal Constituency of Benue State between 2007 and 2015.

“I look forward to working closely with you through multiple partnerships and collaborations to realise the lofty agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari on the non-oil sector of the economy.

“It is with great excitement and pleasure to congratulate you on your appointment as the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Shippers Council by President Muhammadu Buhari. This is a joyful occasion for us and all your associates.

“Your appointment is no doubt a validation of your proven records of national service as a two-term lawmaker and an astute administrator having also served as the Managing Director/CEO of NEPZA, a position I currently occupy,’ the NEPZA’s chief executive officer said.

According to Adesugba, Jime’s appointment was also a testimony to his continuous relevance as a patriot who still has a lot to contribute to national development.

He said: “As the head of the council, you have returned to manage another critical sub-sector of national economy whose importance is now amplified due to the African Continental Free Trade Area.

“As your agency also regulates dry port operations in Nigeria, we have unique opportunities to collaborate and work together for the development of the various value chains of the economy and bridge economic infrastructural deficit facing the nation.’’

The NEPZA managing director, therefore, said exploring variety of partnership channels around the non-oil sector would help to significantly scale-up federal government’s deliverables for the citizens.

“Let me, again, on behalf of the management, staff and the entire workforce of the Authority congratulate you for a well-deserved appointment,’’ he added.

