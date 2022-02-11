Electricity consumers in the country can look forward to better resolution of their complaints as the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission and Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) have strengthened their collaboration in this regard with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

NERC Chairman, Sanusi Garba in the meeting to formalise the collaboration of the two organizations, in Abuja yesterday, remarked that that partnership was part of efforts to improve quality service in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry, adding that it would ensure stronger protection of electricity consumers.

On his part, executive vice chairman/ CEO, Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, (FCCPC), Mr. Babatunde Irukera, said both organizations have agreed on a number of initiatives to ensure that electricity customers know and insist on their rights as well as assist the operators to improve their service delivery.

NERC is empowered by the Electric Power Sector Reform (EPSR) Act, 2005 to ensure an efficiently managed electricity supply industry that meets the yearnings of Nigerians for stable, adequate and safe electricity supply.

Irukera noted that although the FCCPC has overall oversight over protecting consumers across all sectors, there are overlapping functions between it and the main regulators of those sectors, thus fostering synergising to improve protection outcomes.

To accomplish this, the Commission promotes and engages in strategic alliances with sector regulators and other parties with whom a partnership can reinforce consumer protection and prevent mistreatment or exploitation of citizens.

Apart from the regulatory convergence on consumer protection with other regulators, institutional objectives convergence with the Commission’s mandate occurs with civil society, and sometimes, development partners. Some of these strategic alliances define the Commission’s processes or how issues are addressed in different sectors.

