BY HENRY TYOHEMBA, ABUBAKAR YUNUS |

Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC) in collaboration with the European Union and PLAN International, has developed an accelerated basic education curriculum (ABEC) to tackle out of school children.

The new curriculum is expected to provide an alternative basic education programme for disadvantaged children and youth who are internally displaced, street children, out-of-school boys and girls from age 10-18 who never enrolled in school or dropped out before completion of basic education.

Executive secretary of NERDC, Prof Ismail Junaidu, while making a presentation on the accelerated basic education programme and the pathways during a visit to the Hon Minister of Education in Abuja yesterday, said there are plans to develop a national implementation guideline on the ABEC.

He said, “The programme is designed to provide the recepients with equivalent certified competences for basic education using effective teaching and learning to match their cognitive maturity. It is a flexible age appropriate programme which aims to provide access to education for disadvantaged over aged out of school children.

“It has prospects to mainstreaming learners into relevant levels of schooling. The target group for this accelerated basic education programme comprise of those who never started schooling and are overage to start from foundation, that is primary one; those who are over aged to continue schooling from where they stopped after a long period and those whose education had been interrupted due to conflicts and disaster.finally those who are identifies as internally displaced persons street children from age 10-18, who never enrolled in school or dropped out before completion of their basic education.