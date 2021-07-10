Arrangements have been concluded by the Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC) to review the senior secondary school curriculum.

The review is to assist Nigerian students catch up with global educational trends and create opportunities for them to acquire skills that would make them become self-reliant.

NERDC executive secretary, Prof Ismail Janaidu, dropped the hint in Calabar yesterday while speaking at the South South zonal National Stakeholders Dialogue for the aforesaid review.

He stressed that the current senior secondary education curriculum was last introduced in 2011 after NERDC took a holistic review of school curricula beginning from primary school.

“Ten years after the introduction of the current SSEC, you will agree with me that times have changed, the world has moved on, new ideas have been created, knowledge has advanced, new world goals have been set, new skills have emerged and new technologies have been developed.

“Our goal is not only to develop a curriculum that meets the needs of the present, but one that will as well enable us to create the future that we desire, as a people,” he said.

Prof Janaidu said NERDC plans to involve critical stakeholders like students themselves, parents, faith-based organizations, CSOs and others in zonal dialogues which he said started in the South East and South West.

Ben Ayade of Cross River State on Quality Education, Mr Castro Ezama, said quality education remained a life wire to the society, stressing that if there was any government decision that needs review, it is the secondary school curriculum.