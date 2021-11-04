President of the Nigeria Eagles Supporters Club (NESC), Hon. Sunny Gullong, has called for the harmonization of all the supporters clubs in the country toward cheering the Super Eagles to victories in their Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Liberia and Cape Verde respectively.

The Super Eagles will take on the Lone Star of Liberia at the Grand Stade Tangier in Morocco on Saturday, November 13 before flying into Lagos for the final group game against Cape Verde’s Blue Sharks at the Teslim Balogun Stadium on Tuesday, November 16, 2021.

Gullong who spoke to newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday, said there is a need for all supporters clubs to collapse their structures and come together as one band to cheer the Eagles to victory in the upcoming crucial games.

“All the supporters’ clubs have agreed that whenever the Super Eagles want to play any match in Nigeria we will all collapse our structures to harmonise as one band in cheering the Super Eagles to victory.

“We know that the main goal of all the supporters clubs is to cheer the Super Eagles to victory. We have reached out to various supporters’ clubs and they have welcomed the idea,” Gullong said.

Gullong also debunked reports that he has hijacked a supporter club. “Those who are peddling the fake news should go and check who are the duly registered board of directors at the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).”

He charged the Gernot Rohr-led side to go all the way for the maximum points. “We are backing the Super Eagles to go for victory when they play against Liberia and Cape Verde.”