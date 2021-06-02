Nigeria Eagles Supporters Clubs (NESC) has unveiled Hon Ahmed Muktar Mohammed, Special Adviser on Housing and Urban-development to the Zamfara State Governor, as its North West patron.

Hon Mohammed, was also presented with the NESC’s membership forms and an award for his contribution towards the empowerment and development of youth through sports in the North West region of the country in a brief ceremony held in Abuja yesterday.

In his acceptance speech, Hon. Mohammed applauded the NESC’s giants in cheering national teams to victory in every international competition while assuring the Zamfara state government in supporting the club to cheering the three-times African champions to victory.

“I want to commend the board of trustees of the NESC for making me their patron and for the award this indeed will encourage the young generation to contribute their quota to sports development in the region and the country at large. I assure the NSEC of the government of Zamfara state support,” he said.

On his part, the president of Nigeria Eagles Supporters Club (NESC), Hon. Sunny Gullong, said Hon Mohammed was carefully selected by the NESC’s board of trustees for his great contribution to sports in the region.

“We know that one way to end insecurity in the region is through sports and we know that Hon Mohammed has done a lot and is still contributing to sports development not only in Zamfara State where he floats two clubs and in the region”.

He further noted that the contribution and connections of Zamfara state would be needed by the NESC ahead of the forthcoming competitions including the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon and the 2022 World Cup in Qatar as they are set to cheer Super Eagles to victory.

“We the board of trustees of the NESC with over 15,000 members across the country which is made up of respectable male and female members, selected from both public and private sector contribute our quota towards sports development and supporting the youth participation in both local and international competitions.