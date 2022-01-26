The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) has projected that in the best-case scenario, the Nigerian economy would grow by 3.2 percent in 2022, lower than the federal government’s 4.2 percent forecast for the year and 3.3 per cent by 2024.

In the business-as-usual and worst-case scenarios, NESG predicts 2.7 percent and 1.8 percent gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate for the economy in 2022.

NESG refers to the business-as-usual scenario as a situation where the federal government allows things to go on as usual and fail to take deliberate steps towards improving the business climate, boost foreign domestic inflows, reform the oil and gas sector (complete deregulation and fuel subsidy removal) and support agric farmers with extension tools. The group described the best-case scenario as the presence of the named indicators.

The expectation is that if the Nigerian economy grows by 3.2 percent, per capita spending would increase by 9 percent, while government debt increases by 9 percent. Nigeria’s debt is currently over N38 trillion, according to official data.

The NESG, however, predicts Nigeria’s inflation rate to flatten to 12 percent from the current 15.63 percent, despite expectations that the inflationary pressures would likely skyrocket on the heels of the electioneering spendings this year.

NESG made the predictions in its macroeconomic outlook for 2022 that was released yesterday in Abuja. The theme of this year’s outlook is “The Last Mile: Reforms towards Significant Improvement in National Economic Outcomes”.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has predicted Nigeria’s economy to grow by 2.6 percent this year and a 2.7 percent growth in 2022. The IMF outlook also estimated that sub-Saharan Africa’s economic growth would be 3.7 percent in 2021 and 3.8 percent in 2022.

World Bank had also said it expected the Nigerian economy to grow by 2.5 per cent in 2022, up from an estimated 2.4 percent growth in 2021.

NESG, a private sector think-tank, foresees government revenue to increase by 30 percent in 2022 in the best-case scenario. Official exchange rate is also projected to stabilise at N415/$1 and parallel exchange at N535/$1.

Unemployment rate was predicted to increase by 30 percent, underemployment rate at 22 per cent.

Many economic experts say the Nigeria’s economy will not likely record significant growth in 2022, and being an election year, 2022 will come with peculiarities. The pace of decision-making usually slows down in a pre-election year and reform pronouncements and implementation become difficult.

First, the NESG predicts that increased election spending could motivate a tighter monetary policy stance to curb inflationary pressures and, second, attention may shift from effective governance to outright politicking.

In his remarks, NESG chairman, Asue Ighodalo, said long-standing issues such as effective deregulation of the downstream oil and gas sector, foreign exchange scarcity and pricing, export promotion, enhanced revenue generation without dampening entrepreneurial drive, acceleration of economic diversification and patient quality investment into priority sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, social (education and health), trade and information technology sectors, must be given the utmost attention in 2022.

These issues, he said, if properly dealt with, have immense capacity to propel economic growth, enable employment, reduce poverty, and start the country on a new path to sustained development.

Ighodalo further stated that the unfolding political activities may relegate focus on the economy and lead to the stagnation of the recovery.

“Our recommendation, therefore, is that swift action is taken, preferably in the first quarter of this year,” he said.

NESG CEO, Laoye Jaiyeola, said the federal government has to resolve the issues around our foreign exchange market, deregulate the oil and gas sector and boost external revenue available by producing what is needed or consumed locally. He emphasised the need for government to ensure transparency in the oil sector to fight the huge fraud going on in the industry.

“This nation cannot afford the continuation of this subsidy. Nigeria has a revenue challenge and how well we deal with that is important,” Jaiyeola said.

However, he said in removing petrol subsidy, government must look at inflationary pressure and ensure efficient use of resources from the deregulation.

“As you remove the subsidy, also find a way to liberalise and make the oil sector competitive. Everyone should realise that 40 percent of our population consumes fuel products. This is a subsidy for the rich rather than the poor. We should, therefore, look for ways to invest in the oil sector. Subsidy is not what I think we can sustain in a long while,” he stated.

With just over a year left in office, NESG said the current administration must strive to leave behind a positive lasting legacy.

“The government still has the time, if it has the will, to create a solid foundation and catalyse growth base for this country; and must continue to work hard to deal decisively with the challenges of poverty, unemployment, insecurity, social cohesion and macroeconomic instability,” Ighodalo said, adding that to secure the future of Nigeria, there can be no ignoring the fierce urgency of now.

Nigeria still grapples very much with rising poverty. The World Bank estimates that an additional one million people were pushed into poverty in Nigeria between June and November 2021, resulting in a total of about eight million people being pushed into poverty in 2021, and bringing the nation’s poverty headcount to about 91 million.

The NESG chairman believes that the 91 million Nigerians afflicted by the ‘poverty virus’ is every bit as deadly and more infectious than COVID-19 judging by the numbers.