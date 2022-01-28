The Nigerian Economic Summit Group’s (NESG) has clarified misrepresentation in the reports concerning the Nigerian economy in its newly launched 2022 Macroeconomic Outlook Report.

The group expressed concern over the unprofessional reportage of the report by a certain online medium (not LEADERSHIP), saying it misrepresented the facts and figures in the report that was released on Tuesday this week.

“Ordinarily, we would overlook such duplicitous reports from entities seeking division at our expense. However, we aim to make clarifications for the benefit of our community who can attest to the think tank’s research-based, balanced and inclusive policy advocacy approach, geared at supporting sustainable reforms of the Nigerian economy,” NESG spokesman, Yinka Iyinolakan said in a statement.

The 2022 NESG Macroeconomic Outlook, titled: “The Last Mile: Reforms towards Significant Improvement in National Economic Outcomes”, offered some critical policy recommendations concerning urgent economic growth reforms, promoting private growth sector participation and ensuring a competitive and inclusive economy.

Specifically, Iyinolakan noted that while commending several federal government reforms and the Central Bank of Nigeria interventions, the report highlighted significant areas for the government (both the current and incoming administration) at all levels to quickly address and set reform legacies. The highlighted reforms are: oil & gas deregulation, fuel subsidy reform, foreign exchange reform, and sectoral reforms.

In remedying these challenges, the NESG’s policy recommendations are: leveraging the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and ensuring effective border control, he stated.

Iyinolakan said removing capital controls and encouraging the inflow of stable investments, prioritising non-oil forex sources, clear forex policy to instil investors’ confidence, fixing the local refineries and constructing new ones are some of the policy recommendations of the NESG.

“Therefore, the public should note that any connotations aside from those presented in the NESG 2022 Macroeconomic Outlook Report do not represent the position of the NESG. Instead, all stakeholders should realise that sustainable economic growth in our dear country requires less division and more collaborative efforts,” the NESG said.

