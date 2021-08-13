National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) yesterday sealed two companies in Kwara State.

The companies are Replastico Nigeria Limited, Ilorin, the state capital and Mount Olive Quarry Site, Ballah Road, in Asa local government area.

NESREA state coordinator, Mrs Zainab Aremu, said the two facilities were sealed off for their failure to provide environmental documents.

She lamented that despite repeated sensitisation, some of the facilities and industries refused to comply with the provisions of environmental regulations.

Aremu said the agency is embarking on a nationwide environment exercise to bring an end to the gross negligence and non-adherence to set standards and regulations by some industries and facilities whose activities pose threat to the environment.

She urged Nigerians to serve as environmental watchdogs by reporting facilities that carry out activities which are detrimental to the environment.