The Top Employers Institute has recognised Nestlé as a top employer in Nigeria in 2022.

The company was awarded for showcasing its dedication to a better world of work, exhibited through excellent Human Resource (HR) policies and people practices, the

The Top Employers Institute programme certifies organisations based on the participation and results of their HR Best Practices Survey. The survey covers six HR domains consisting of 20 topics including; people strategy, work environment, talent acquisition, learning, well-being, diversity and inclusion and more.

Speaking on the recognition, the managing director/CEO of Nestlé Nigeria PLC, Mr. Wassim Elhusseini, said: “we are pleased with the recognition as a Top Employer 2022 and will continue to focus on the wellbeing and safety of our people who are indeed our greatest assets.”

The chief operating officer, Top Employers Institute, David Plink, said: “reflecting on the demanding year that has, like the year before it, impacted organisations across the world, Nestlé Nigeria has continued to show that it prioritises maintaining excellent people practices in the workplace.

“The company continues to meet challenges of the changing world of work while working tirelessly to make a positive impact on the lives of their workforce. We are pleased to celebrate and applaud the organisations that have been certified as Top Employers in their respective countries this year.”

