Nestlé Nigeria is collaborating with the Enterprise Development Center (EDC) of the Pan Atlantic University to help increase youth participation in the agricultural sector.

Through GOLDEN MORN Agripreneurship Webinar Series, young agripreneurs with focus on grains, are exposed to relevant trainings on different aspects of the agricultural value chain and are provided with seedling and mentorship to help them succeed as farmers post training and the most outstanding beneficiaries of the programme also receive grants to help them scale their businesses.

With 100 per cent of the grains used to produce GOLDEN MORN cereal sourced locally, the brand is not only contributing to sustaining Nestle’s local sourcing ambitions but is also positively impacting on the local economy by cultivating the next generation of farmers.

Speaking at the presentation of grants to the successful Agripreneurs, the managing director/CEO, Nestlé Nigeria PLC, Wassim Elhusseini, said: “at Nestlé, we believe that communities cannot thrive if they cannot offer a future for younger generations, hence our drive to help young people access economic opportunities. GOLDEN MORN’s investment in the development of young agripreneurs demonstrates our commitment to help young people acquire the skills they need to find jobs or create their own businesses.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I congratulate all the winners for their tenacity and hard work which have brought them this far and look forward to the contributions they will go on to make towards creating a better future for themselves and for their communities”.

Speaking on the agripreneurship initiative, project and finance manager, EDC, Pan Atlantic University, Obianuju Okafor, said: “entrepreneurship is the way forward in improving the economy of the nation, and every entrepreneur should be willing to learn to improve businesses processes and put the right structures in place.

“GOLDEN MORN is providing the opportunity for young Nigerians interested in the Agricultural sector to skill-up. The EDC team is delighted to be working with Nestlé on this noble initiative”.

One of the beneficiaries of GOLDEN MORN Agripreneurship Webinar Series and the grant recipients, Favour Adeleke, however, expressed her gratitude to Nestlé Nigeria PLC.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said: “through the training, we are better equipped to navigate the bottlenecks of business. We have had an amazing value adding learning, unlearning and relearning experience, and I am now well prepared to scale up exponentially and achieve great results in my entrepreneurial field.”