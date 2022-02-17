Food and drink processing conglomerate, Nestlé has reaffirmed its commitment to improving water, sanitation and hygiene in Nigeria.

An estimated 100 million Nigerians are said to lack basic sanitation facilities, while 63 million do not have access to improved sources of drinking-water, underscoring the need for consistent multi-stakeholder action to increase access.

As efforts to tackle poor water and hygienic system in the country, Nestlé Nigeria’s corporate communications and public affairs manager, Victoria Uwadoka, disclosed that, Nestlé Nigeria has delivered projects aimed at providing clean and safe drinking water as well as WASH facilities for individuals, families and communities where it operates.

“Over the past three years, 11 WASH projects have been donated in Ogun State and Abaji within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja. In 2021 alone, the company commissioned four water and sanitation facilities in schools around her operations, reaching over 1,600 learners and educators,” she added.

Uwadoka said, recently, Nestlé commissioned another WASH facilities in All Saints Primary School Owode, Ogun state, adding that, the facilities which will serve over 500 individuals including educators, learners and families within the community is further evidence of the company’s commitment to enhancing quality of life and building thriving communities closest to her operations.

“The project we are commissioning today brings the total number of Nestlé donated Community WASH facilities in Ogun State to 14.

“This is one more step towards attaining our objective of making access to water a reality in every school within the N4HK program in support of Sustainable Development Goal 6 (SDG-6), which is ensuring availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all. We will continue to work with our partners, especially the Ogun State Universal Education Board, SUBEB to increase availability,” she explained.

In his remarks, the board chairperson of Ogun State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Dr. Femi Majekodunmi, said: “it is gratifying to note that this worthwhile project which is one of many embarked upon by Nestlé in continuation of the company’s commitment to ensure that all the 20 schools within the Nestlé for Healthier Kids program are provided with water and sanitation facilities to promote healthier lives among the children.”

Majekodunmi then called on the Parent Teacher Association (PTA) as well as the school authorities to judiciously utilise and ensure that the facilities are well secured and preserved for continuous use.