Nestlé Nigeria has launched the ‘Nestlé Empowering Rural Women in Nigeria’ project which aims to help rural women retailers within the company’s value chain scale up their businesses to increase their household incomes.

The programme was recently launched in Nsukka and Obolo-Afor, both in Enugu state to reach an additional 50 women retailers. This brings the number of beneficiaries to 150.

‘Nestlé Empowering Rural Women in Nigeria project’ is designed to equip female distributors at the end of the pyramid to scale up to three times the size of their existing business over 3 months and to sustain the new level,” it said.

Speaking on Nestlé’s contributions to empowering women within her value chain, commercial manager for Nestlé Nigeria, Mr. Khaled Ramadan, said: “at Nestlé, we believe that by contributing to the health and wellbeing of our communities, we create shared value for all stakeholders while contributing to the growth of our business.

“The project is our way of improving the livelihoods of women in the rural areas by helping them scale their businesses to three times its current volume within three months. Our ambition is to empower 300 of these women who are retailers within our distribution channel.”

Speaking on the outcome of the programme so far, lead trainer & head of partnerships at FDConsults, Mr. Phranklin Audu, said: “it is a delight for me to see the progress already made by the beneficiaries of ‘Nestlé Empowering Rural Women in Nigeria’ project.

of increase in turnover and profit are very encouraging. Following the successful implementation of the first and second phases, I am happy that 50 more women are joining the program today.”

FDConsults, he stressed, is privileged to be a part of this success story and remains focused on helping each beneficiary attain her highest potential.

