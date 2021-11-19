Netflix has dropped its first trailer of the Nigerian Christmas movie titled A Naija Christmas.

The movie directed by Kunle Afolayan and starring Efa Iwara, Kunle Remi, Abayomi Alvin and veteran actress Rachael Oniga in her last role prior to her passing, shows Oniga as matriarch Agatha, whose three sons are yet to give grandchildren.

Hospitalised Agatha who was obviously feigning dire Blood Pressure BP guilted her sons into making a promise to introduce their fiancée and girlfriends to the family on Christmas.

From this first view the movie hits all the universal trope in Christmas movies, and might arguably be the first movie released in Nigeria during the holidays centered around Christmas festivities.

Amidst their excitement and anticipation of the movie, Nigerians expressed their sadness on Oniga’s death and happiness that she was able to leave something for her fans prior to her passing.

A Naija Christmas is among the 24 shows and movies to premier on Netflix this Christmas season.