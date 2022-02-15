Medical director of the Federal Neuro Psychiatric Hospital, Sokoto, Prof Shehu Sake, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the federal government funded projects in the hospital.

Sake, in an interview with LEADERSHIP listed the construction and equipping of intensive care unit, construction and equipping of molecular laboratory, construction and equipping of isolation centre and procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE), among the intervention projects.

He said, “The completed advanced molecular laboratory is designed to carry out basic and advanced diagnostic testing for communicable and non-communicable diseases. It is capable of handling testing of infectious diseases of public health concerns such as various strains of Coronaviruses, Ebola Virus as well as Lassa Virus.

“The newly constructed Intensive Care Unit (ICU) had been equipped with the state-of-the-art medical equipment and fitted with digital monitors and a central monitoring unit. Additionally, a dialysis machine is available to support the care of patients who develop kidney failure.

“Ultrasonography is also available at bedside service using mobile ultrasound machine. There is also a mobile digital X-ray machine stationed in the ICU for radiological investigation of COVID-19 infected patients, who develop complications like respiratory infections or difficulties that will require an urgent x-ray of the chest.

“The intervention had provided the hospital with large quantity of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), to provide protection to the frontline healthcare workers that man infectious diseases treatment centres. This development has put the hospital at par with other tertiary health institutions in the country in the management of COVID-19 infection,” he said.

The medical director further explained that, to address the challenges of irregular electricity supply to the hospital, alternative power supply using solar inverters have been installed at the administrative building, out-patient department, medical records department, Pharmacy, intensive care unit, isolation centre, molecular laboratory and some of the hospital wards.

Sake said the federal government had awarded another contract for the construction of Regional Women and Children Drug Dependence Treatment Centre in the hospital, which will cater for diverse health needs of these vulnerable sub- population.

